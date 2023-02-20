Tech Tips: Creating a consumer disaster recovery plan

Everyone knows they should make backups, but few people have a step-by-step plan in case of computer disaster. Businesses use disaster recovery plans to ensure continuity in case of emergency. Consumers can use similar strategies to make their own disaster recovery plans.

When we talk about disaster recovery, we’re not just referring to backups, although that’s part of it. We’re referring to anything that could prevent you from using your computer for the tasks that keep your day-to-day life going. Even if your computer crashes, work still needs to be done and bills still need to be paid. With a personalized disaster recovery plan, you can reduce the stress and uncertainty that comes with losing computer access.

We’ll take a four-step approach to developing a disaster recovery plan. First, we’ll identify the critical resources you need. Next, we’ll decide how quickly you need access to those resources. Then, we’ll write the step-by-step instructions you’ll need to get up and running. Finally, we’ll test and refine your strategy so it continues to protect you in the future.

In step one, let’s identify your critical computer resources. What’s critical? Anything that could cause immediate problems if you can’t use it. If you work from home, your critical resources might be your work laptop and your internet connection. If you run a business, perhaps you have specific software or information that you must be able to access. Or maybe family photos and videos are the most important data to protect. Your backup strategy should focus on the information you can’t afford to lose.

How quickly do you need to restore access in a crisis? It’s easy to say, “I want everything up and running immediately,” but harder (and more expensive) to implement. Instead, prioritize the critical resources you’ve identified. Which of those do you need first? Is there anything that can wait a few hours or even days?

To speed recovery, consider alternate methods of access. Do you have an old computer you could pre-configure in case your regular computer crashes? Could you use your phone to open files like Word or Excel documents? Password managers are a lifesaver because they can be accessed from nearly any device.

Plan for a potential recovery by writing step-by-step instructions, the more detailed the better. This also gives you an opportunity to practice ahead of time. For example, do you know how to recover data from your backups? Now’s the time to learn, before disaster strikes. Doing a test run also will determine if your backups are working properly. The last thing you want to find out in a crisis is that your backups are blank!

If you’re planning recovery in the event of a crashed computer, make sure you have any software or tools you might need such as boot disks, recovery media, and software license numbers. Again, write down the detailed instructions you’ll need if you have to run the system recovery process.

Disaster recovery plans should be dynamic. Don’t forget to revisit yours and change it as your computer usage changes.

• Triona Guidry is a freelance writer and consumer technology specialist offering advice and help for home computer users. For weekly tips and news by email, subscribe to her Simple Tech Tips blog at www.lightningtechsupport.com/subscribe.