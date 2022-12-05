Fearless Aging: Staying active and engaged this winter

With temperatures beginning to dip, our normal inclination is to grab the comforter and get cozy in front of the TV or read the latest book club selection. Those are not necessarily bad things at all, as there is a definite value to serenity and relaxation.

As challenging as the winter months can be, it is important to self-motivate and stay active to maintain one’s health. Activity can be as simple as bundling up and taking a 20-minute walk outside, or spending some time on a treadmill or exercise bike during inclement days.

Even if you haven’t been active in a while, you still can build leg strength and vascular health when approached is a slow and safe manner.

According to the Mayo Clinic, older adults should aim to accomplish 2 1/2 hours of moderate intensity exercise per week.

In addition to walking, hundreds of exercise DVDs and online workout programs are available to people seeking a variety of aerobic and strength building activities. Your local library may have exercise videos available to check out and use in the privacy of your home. Some park district facilities also offer free access to walking tracks at non-peak hours.

For more expert advice on remaining active and engaged, Elderwerks Educational Services and CJE Senior Life are hosting a live virtual presentation by physical therapist Margaret Danilovich from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 13.

Danilovich will offer tips to attendees on year-round movement programs that contribute to a healthy lifestyle. To attend the free presentation, register at events@Elderwerks.org or phone 855-462-0100.

• Jennifer Prell is president of Elderwerks Educational Services, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering complimentary information, referrals and guidance to older adults, seniors and their families for senior living, care, support and benefits. Go to elderwerks.org or call 855-462-0100 for personal assistance. Email questions to help@elderwerks.org.