Oliver: Older Americans Month offers opportunity to tap into our national treasure

I’ve always felt a little cheated because I didn’t have doting grandparents like a lot of my peers did. My father’s parents, who were immigrants from Italy and came to the United States right after World War I, died just before I was born. I missed out on my grandmother’s Italian cooking and all the cookies and baked goods she would have spoiled me with.

Maybe this void is why I’ve always had a fondness for older people.

May is Older Americans Month, an annual observance that began in 1963. Back then, only 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living. About one-third of those older Americans lived in poverty, and few programs existed to help them.

A meeting in April 1963 between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens resulted in May being designated as Senior Citizens Month, which eventually became Older Americans Month.

The aim of the observance is to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older people.

This year’s observance has a theme of “Aging Unbound.” The Administration for Community Living chose the theme to offer an “opportunity to explore diverse aging experiences and discuss how communities can combat stereotypes.” Further, it aims to promote flexible thinking about aging, and reminds us that we all benefit when older adults remain engaged, independent and included.

Here are a few of the suggested activities that can be planned to observe Older Americans Month:

Arrange for older adults to share or read stories.

Arrange for young people to interview older adults and write short biographies. Then plan a program for the young people to read aloud their stories.

Host a storytelling party. Select a theme or question and give each person five minutes to tell a story that relates to it.

Organize a game night. Choose the games in advance or have everyone bring their favorite to share. Play games for people of all ages. Prizes or awards could be given out.

Coordinate a musical event. Let participants show off their musical talents or just play songs and let everyone have a chance to make requests. Consider organizing the event around a theme or genre.

Coordinate a class, workshop or lecture on topics relevant to older adults. Or try teaching community members something new – how to find local resources, how to engage through technology or how to start a new hobby. If possible, have an older adult lead the workshop.

More ideas can be found under the “Older Americans Month” section at acl.gov/OAM.

Of course, engaging with older adults doesn’t have to be a formal thing. I remember once just watching an NBA basketball game with one of my older friends. She was humoring me because she knew what a sports fan I am. I still treasure that afternoon, especially since Bessie is no longer with me.

The observance offers these ways older Americans can participate:

Embrace the opportunity to change: Find a new passion, go on an adventure, and don’t let age define your limits.

Explore the rewards of growing older. With age comes knowledge and insight. Continue to grow your knowledge through reading, listening, classes and creative pursuits.

Stay engaged in your community: Volunteer, mentor, participate in social clubs and take part in activities at your local senior center or elsewhere in the community.

Form relationships: Invest time with people to make deeper connections with family, friends and community members.

Older adults have a lot to offer. It’s up to us to encourage them to share what they know with us all.

