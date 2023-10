Be Moved Yoga & Wellness opened in September 2023 in Crystal Lake. Pictured back from left: Linda Nolan, Bill Nolan, Liz Mullowney, Claudia Ovington. Front left: Wayne Dumas, Kelley Edwards, Annette Dumas (Photo Provided by Kelley Edwards)

A new fitness option, Be Moved Yoga & Wellness, has opened in Crystal Lake.

The yoga studio opened on Sept. 18 at 407C East Terra Cotta Ave., in Crystal Lake. It is open seven days a week and offers over 20 classes, including a wide variety of styles.

They also offer a Contrast Therapy room with a cold plunge and sauna for all your recovery needs.

For more information, visit: www.bemovedyogacl.com or email hello@bemovedyogacl.com.