Cashless bail starts today in McHenry County and across Illinois, despite controversy

Illinois’ controversial experiment in eliminating cash bail for those charged with crimes begins Monday, despite opposition from authorities in McHenry County and elsewhere.

As part of a sweeping set of criminal justice reforms under the so-called SAFE-T Act approved by state lawmakers in 2021, authorities can no longer hold defendants in jail while they’re awaiting trial simply because they can’t afford to post bail. That effectively means defendants can either be held without bail based on their risk to the community or their risk of fleeing, or be released without a monetary bond, which could include restrictions and electronic monitoring.

Sheriffs and prosecutors around the state opposed the measure and mounted legal challenges ultimately delayed – but didn’t stop – the law from taking effect.

When the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the law in July, paving the way for enforcement to begin Monday, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally called the measure an “entirely irresponsible piece of legislation” and “merely a sad reflection of the state of ideological capture in our three branches of government.”

Illinois is the first state to do away with cash bail completely. Under the law, certain crimes are listed as detainable, like first-degree murder. For defenses not listed, prosecutors must argue why a defendant should be held pending trial.

Some observers, including McHenry County Assistant Public Defender Kim Messer, have said the law could result in “more people in the jail, not fewer.”

“If the court determines the state has met its burden, they will be held without bail,” Messer said. “I think that will happen more frequently than people anticipate.”

