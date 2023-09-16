Jeffrey J. Altman appointed 22nd Judicial Circuit associate judge

Jeffrey J. Altman has been appointed as an associate judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit, according to a news release from the court. The appointment fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Thomas A. Meyer on Sept. 5.

Altman is a partner in the law firm of Donahue & Walsh in McHenry. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and from the John Marshall Law School with a Juris Doctorate. He is a member of the McHenry County Bar Association.

Fifteen attorneys who reside in McHenry County applied to fill the position. Members of the Illinois State and McHenry County bar associations evaluated the applicants. The court also received comments from the public. The circuit judges met with the candidates and voted through the administrative office of the Illinois courts.

The new associate judge will take office on Oct. 2. A ceremony to memorialize his appointment will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 in Courtroom 204 of the Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock.