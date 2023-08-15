Johnsburg State Bank holding free shredding event on Saturday

Johnsburg State Bank has announced it is holding a free “Shred Event” on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnsburg State Bank, 3503 Chapel Hill Road, which is at the corner of N. Chapel Hill Road and Reed Avenue. The shredding event is open to customers and non-customers, and people may bring up to five boxes of papers to have securely shredded.

“Now is the time to clear out those old documents and free up some file space,” according to a news release.

Johnsburg State Bank, a State Bank Group Banking Center, is an independent community bank.

“The Johnsburg State Bank places a strong emphasis on active community participation. We focus on providing quality banking services that are responsive to local banking needs,” according to a news release. “Employees and officers are active in the local business, civic and philanthropic organizations.”

The State Bank Group has seven McHenry Locations and serves Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake, Harvard and nearby communities.

For more information, go to thestsatebankgroup.com. For questions about the event, please call 8150728-8617.