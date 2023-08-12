Local public nurse honored at McHenry County Board of Health meeting

Carol Waggoner, a public nurse at the McHenry County Department of Health, was recognized and celebrated by the McHenry County Board of Health at its July 17 meeting for her dedication to the community.

Waggoner’s commitment to community well-being is reflected in her nine years of work with the health department, during which she achieved a certified diabetes care and education specialist certification, demonstrating her proficiency with more than 1,000 hours of providing diabetes care and education.

She has played a significant role in many county programs, most notably the “Take Charge of Your Diabetes” initiative, which benefited more than 430 local residents with essential skills and tools for self-management and diabetes prevention.

Her efforts to unite the community through various screenings and educational initiatives on diabetes management and prevention have ben recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accrediting the MCDH’s diabetes prevention program.