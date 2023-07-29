McHenry County wins third straight Triple Crown for financial reporting

McHenry County has earned a Triple Crown medallion from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for winning all three awards granted by the association in one year.

The county’s financial reports from fiscal 2021 won it the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

McHenry County is one of only about 300 governments nationwide to receive the Triple Crown.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional organization that advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

The annual comprehensive financial report lists a government’s audited year-end fiscal activities in great detail, while its popular annual financial report is smaller and designed to be understandable by the general public. The budget award is given to governments that have actual budget documents meeting or exceeding all criteria set forth by the GFOA.