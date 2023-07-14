Crystal Lake police release Independence Day enforcement numbers

The Crystal Lake Police Department made one impaired driving arrest and issued four seat belt citations during its recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

Additionally, the department issued 19 citations for speeding, 10 citations for distracted driving and 10 citations for disobeying a traffic control device.

The Crystal Lake Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunken and drugged drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign titled “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.