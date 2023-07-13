Violent storm in McHenry County leaves behind damage

Amid tornado sirens, a storm ripped through McHenry County Wednesday night leaving damage in its wake.

With a tornado warning in effect from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m Wednesday, the storm traveled east and affected Huntley, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Crystal Lake, Cary and Fox River Grove.

The National Weather Service in Chicago reported tornados in the Southwest suburbs of Chicago, Hodgkins, Streamwood, South Elgin and near O’Hare airport.

The storm started in Huntley traveling east at 35 mph, the National Weather Service reported. Fallen trees, roof damage and other debris are reported in Huntley.

Two Huntley apartment buildings, including one at 10713 Timer Drive, received heavy damage from a likely tornado on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Huntley Police Department were on the scene. Other buildings are reportedly damaged in the area., with residents displaced. (Alex Vucha)

Eight residences in Huntley lost roofs, McHenry County Emergency Management Director David Christensen said. A self storage building also had roof damage that is still being investigated.

Those that have lost their homes will be in contact with the American Red Cross for emergency housing services. Anyone that is need of housing help can call 211, Christensen said.

People can report damage from the storm on the McHenry County Emergency Management website.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, Christensen said.

Robert Chandler of Golden Gate Avenue in Huntley said he and his wife were pulling into their garage when they heard the sirens blaring. He walked to his patio door and saw a debris field swarming outside and he told everyone to get into the basement.

When the sirens stopped, he went outside and saw a 2x6 board sticking out of his neighbor’s front yard.

“There was a lot of damage and debris around the neighborhood, and a lot of it came from about a quarter of a mile away,” Chandler said. He figured the distance because when he and his son took a drive around the neighborhood about five blocks away is where he saw homes and an apartment building missing roofs.

“There were trees that were just cut in half or down,” he said.

Chandler said he didn’t see a funnel cloud, but he did see the debris swirling around.

Two apartment complexes in Huntley are reported to be damaged with “numerous people displaced,” said photographer Alex Vucha.

ComEd reported over 1,000 customers are affected in McHenry County with over 10 confirmed areas reporting outages.

Huntley residents Tracy and Matt Sawyer’s power went out around 6 p.m. when the storm first hit and came back on around 7:50 p.m.

“It got really windy and the sky was really moving fast,” Matt Sawyer said. “It was over really quick. I would say within five minutes.”

Daughter Emma Sawyer was at the Dance Force Studios in Huntley when the “tornado went over the building.” Trees were knocked over and the garbage dumpster was blown across the parking lot, she said.

