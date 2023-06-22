Former McHenry Chamber of Commerce chairman and Best of the Fox winner dies at age 55

Cristiano Bimbi, 55, who served on the McHenry Chamber of Commerce on the Board of Directors from 2017-2022 and as chariman during 2022, has died.

Bimbi, who had a 32-year career with State Farm, was voted Best of the Fox Best Insurance Agent in McHenry County multiple times.

The Grayslake resident is said to have had a passion for his “work home” in McHenry where his State Farm team – Kathy, Erica and Nancy – were family to him. His customers knew and loved Bimbi for “always being on their side, caring deeply about them, and making sure they knew how much each of them was valued,” according to an online obituary.

“It is hard to put into words how profoundly each of us feels this loss. We will have to experience life without him, and our world will not be as bright without his generous, thoughtful, and fun-loving spirit,” according to the obituary.

Bimbi died June 9 “surrounded by by the presence and love of his family,” according to the obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Joni (McNeese) Bimbi, his father, Domenico Bimbi, siblings Stefano (Beth) Bimbi, Viviana (Steve) Zimmerman, nieces and nephews and a great-niece.

“Cris was known by everyone for his heart of gold, and it was his heart that eventually broke and left us with this unimaginable void,” according to the obituary. “His life was cut short but was incredibly well lived, and we are all better for having known and loved him.”

The family asked that donations be made to the American Heart Association in his name.