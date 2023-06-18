Make the most of summer: Visit local farms for sustainable agriculture and family fun

Summer is finally here. Why not spend it wisely by visiting local farms with your family?

Not only can you buy fresh produce and meat, but you can also gain valuable knowledge about sustainable agriculture and support local businesses.

Madoli Farm in Crystal Lake is a prime example of a farm dedicated to responsible farming practices. The farm dates back to 1835 and is one of the oldest farms in McHenry County. Formerly Walkup Heritage Farm and Garden, it was taken over by the Roth family in 2014. They are committed to providing the community with healthy produce grown using sustainable agricultural practices. Christina Roth, the owner and grower of Madoli Farm, gave us a warm welcome and a tour of the farm.

The farm store in the historic barn offers a range of products, including free range meat, fruits, vegetables and eggs from pasture-raised hens. The Madoli Farm hens are fed only certified organic, soy-free feed and are free from antibiotics or steroids. Additionally, they offer a variety of locally made items such as elderberry-infused lemonade, heirloom tomato plants, farm grown herbs, local honey and hand-foraged preserves.

Madoli Farm is home to free-roaming animals such as sheep, chickens, and goats. Kids are allowed to feed the animals, making it the perfect family outing. By supporting local farms like Madoli Farm, you are positively impacting the environment and the community while indulging in delicious, nutritious food. You can find their store hours and all the produce available on their website https://www.madolifarms.com/.

Kids feeding the free range hens at Madoli Farm in Crystal Lake. (JoAnne Pavin)

Food lovers in the McHenry County area looking for high-quality, farm-to-table products need look no further than the Hasselmann Family Farm in Marengo. This family-owned farm takes pride in the humane care of their livestock, which are free to graze in spacious pastures and comfortable barns.

While not certified organic, the farm follows most principles of organic farming and is committed to using only non-GMO feed. Owner Scott Hasselmann’s takes pride in the valuable investment he made in equipment and infrastructure to grow his own non-GMO feed results in healthier animals and better-tasting meat products.

Farmer Scott Hasselmann of Hasselmann Family Farm in Marengo. (JoAnne Pavin)

The farm offers a range of products, including eggs, Berkshire pork, free-range poultry, grass-fed beef and lamb. Customers rave about the exceptional taste and quality of the products, with some of my favorites including the smoked ham roast, pork cutlets, and flavored bratwursts.

Hasselmann’s commitment to quality control extends beyond feeding and breeding their animals. They have a local USDA-inspected meat processing facility, ensuring that their products meet high standards.

Hasselmann pasture raised livestock at the farm in Marengo. (JoAnne Pavin)

Customers can visit the Hasselmann Farm store on Wednesdays and Saturdays or check out their online store for a full array of products. Home delivery is available for those in the Chicago land area. Visit https://hasselmannfarm.com/ for more information.

Second City Greens in Lockport is a leading local force in the sustainable agriculture industry, turning heads with their small but mighty hydroponic farm. Founded by Ajay Nagarkatte in 2020, the farm is committed to delivering natural, clean, farm-to-table greens while educating the community on the benefits of sustainable urban agriculture in the face of climate change.

Second City Greens prides itself on its minimal purified water usage and efficient use of clean energy. Their crops are pesticide and herbicide-free, non-GMO, and harvested within 24 hours of delivery. The farm uses natural oils such as neem, chrysanthemum and eucalyptus to ward off pests.

The varieties of lettuce grown are from Johnny Selected Seeds, including artisanal lettuces like Oak Leaf Rouxai and Summer Crisp, as well as a variety of herbs such as basil, parsley, sage, dill and red-veined sorrel. Second City Greens provides some of the tastiest and freshest greens in the Chicago area. Their products are available year-round and are on their website.

Cherokee Summer Crisp Lettuce grown at Second City Greens in Lockport. (Ajay Nagarkatte - Second )

Second City Greens offer a 13-week CSA subscription and supplies to local niche grocery stores, co-ops and restaurants. Ajay exalts that Second City Greens grows the best basil in Chicago and encourages those local to Lockport to join their CSA program.

This innovative urban farm proves that small urban agriculture can thrive and help communities grow sustainably and naturally. Visit their website at secondcitygreens.com to learn more and support this local gem.

By supporting local farmers like the Madoli Farm, Hasselmann’s Family Farm and Big City Greens consumers can enjoy exceptional taste and quality products while also supporting sustainable and ethical practices. So this summer, gather with friends and family for a summer meal to taste the difference for yourself.

Local Harvest is an excellent resource for finding local farms and CSA’s near you visit https://www.localharvest.org/ and insert your town and ZIP code.