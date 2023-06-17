New Pickle Haus sports-style venue and eatery to open in Algonquin

A first-of-its-kind pickleball venue and restaurant is under construction and set to open in Algonquin this fall. As part of a larger plan, this venue will be one of five locations introduced to the Chicago suburbs, with Algonquin serving as the flagship site.

Graham Palmer, managing partner of HSG and co-founder of Pickle Haus, believes this sports-style venue will stand out from other establishments that combine both food and recreation.

“Obviously, the sport itself is very different,” Palmer said. “One of the unique things about pickleball is the social aspect of the sport. And when you add food and drinks, it can be a really fun environment.”

Pickleball, recognized as one of the fastest-growing sports in America, has created a significant following the past few years. According to developers, the U.S. pickleball audience composes 36 million people, ranging from novices to passionate enthusiasts.

The 41,000-square-foot location in Algonquin was previously occupied by Dania Furniture, which closed in 2016. In 2018, HSG made an investment in the property. Prior to the pandemic, the building was leased to a national fitness center chain. Unfortunately, the chain filed for bankruptcy and never actually utilized the space.

Following the pandemic, Hubbard Street Group sought an innovative approach to repurpose the property. This led to their partnership with College Park Athletic Club to create the pickleball facility. The venue will feature 12 regulation pickleball courts and three golf simulators.

Parker said Pickle Haus aims to cater to the growing demand for pickleball in the region and provide a vibrant community hub for sports enthusiasts and food lovers.