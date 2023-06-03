Raue Center’s Arts on the Green summer outdoor series kicks off July 8

Raue Center for the Arts has announced its third annual outdoor summer series, Arts on the Green, with concerts taking place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake.

Blues, jazz, folk and rock concerts on the green grass of St. Mary’s begin at 7 p.m. July 8 with Raue Center 2022-23 season acoustic artist Dave Sarkis & Friends. From the farm fields of northern Wisconsin to the beaches of the Gulf Coast, Sarkis’ wide-ranging style of acoustic music has made a name for himself on and off the stage.

Tina Naponelli returns in Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King at 7 p.m. July 15. With her powerful voice and soulful dedication, Naponelli has captured the true essence of King in this unique and unforgettable tribute experience.

Satisfy your love of all things Broadway with a tribute to Tony and Grammy Award Winner Stephen Sondheim at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Go back to your roots with Forever Simon And Garfunkel at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29. This tribute celebrates the best-selling duo in history with humor, energy, charm and harmony.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, SoundTracks Of A Generation presents Ladies Of The Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Michell.

Tickets start at $25 for the general public and $17.50 for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 and at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.