McHenry County’s official 2023 Green Guide available now

The 2023 McHenry County Green Guide, now available online and in print, features the latest information on recycling hazardous household waste, electronics, motor oil, batteries, Styrofoam and more.

New in the 17th edition of the publication is a guide on recycling plastic film and two guest articles from McHenry County Solid Waste Manager Kelli Boeckmann and Susan Jensen from the McHenry County Foodshed Coop.

All categories have been updated with the latest recycling information, including tips on recycling aerosols, paint, propane tanks, books and more. Readers also will find details on multiple county-wide electronics collections, shredding and recycling events (including one at McHenry County College in September) and the McHenry County household hazardous waste collection on June 24 (www.mcdh.info to register).

The Green Guide is available online at www.mchenry.edu/green and a printed version can be requested by emailing sustainability@mchenry.edu. Printed copies will also be available at local municipalities and libraries. A fully translated Spanish version is also available online and printed versions can be requested via email.

For information about the Green Guide or Sustainability Center, email sustainability@mchenry.edu.