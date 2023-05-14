MCC student named Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar

McHenry County College student and Phi Theta Kappa member Vicky Wozniak of Algonquin has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar.

As part of the award, Wozniak will receive a $1,500 scholarship and will be recognized in several local and statewide ceremonies, according to a news release.

Students are nominated for the Coca-Cola Academic Team by their college administrators and selected based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.

Coca-Cola Academic Team members were recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, from April 20 to 22 in Columbus, Ohio.

Wozniak plans to transfer to Colorado State University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a pre-optometry track. In addition to being the vice president of service in MCC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter, she is active in the MCC and Me Mentorship Program and the Student Mentoring Program.