McHenry County board member to hold town hall

McHenry County Board member Kelli Wegener will hold a town hall meeting open to all McHenry County residents from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Nunda Township Hall, 3510 Bay Road in Crystal Lake.

Wegener will discuss current issues in McHenry County and how assessments and property taxes are calculated. She will speak about new county initiatives that impact county residents.

McHenry Township Assessor Mary Mahady will present various options to lower property taxes and a McHenry County Sherrif’s Office detective will provide information about scams, especially those targeting older adults.

There will be time for questions and discussion.

For more information, contact Wegener at kawegener@mchenrycountyil.gov or 847-997-4994.