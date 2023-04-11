‘I think it’s fabulous;’ McHenry County officials react to Chicago hosting 2024 DNC

“Huge,” “fabulous,” and “a natural choice.”

With an eye on tourism and boosting the economy, economic officials and political figures across the spectrum in McHenry County called the news of Chicago hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2024 a win.

The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that Chicago will host the party’s convention in 2024, according to a news release. It will be the first time Chicago has hosted the convention since 1996, when the party nominated President Bill Clinton for a second term.

The event in Chicago will mean the region as a whole will receive much attention, Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Brad Ball said. It will give cities in the area, including Woodstock, a chance to get eyes on what they have to offer.

“We’re on the commuter rail, so people can come from downtown Chicago,” Ball said. “I think we’ll take a look at how we can get some messaging out.”

McHenry County might also be able to capitalize on tourists displaced by full hotel rooms downtown, Naturally McHenry County President Jaki Berggren said.

When a large event happens, it means less room for other potential events or conferences, she said. As a result, many of those groups might set up shop farther out from Chicago.

Filled hotels also provide more occupancy tax to the state, which gives more funding to tourism organizations like hers aimed at attracting people to the state, Berggren said.

“It’s always beneficial to have hotels fill up anywhere in our state,” Berggren said.

In addition to the economic boost it could provide, McHenry County Democratic Chair Kristina Zahorik said said she also views it as a positive for the party, as it could create a path for more members across the area to get involved with politics at the state and national level.

Zahorik said she thinks Illinois is enacting policies the majority of Americans want, and the convention coming to Chicago will generate interest in people from all over the state rather than just “hardcore rank-and-file members.”

“I think it’s huge,” Zahorik said. “We’re a diverse state. We’re labor strong. … I think it’s going to be a great event.”

State Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, called the news “fabulous,” saying it not only brings more money to the region, but he hopes it will drive Chicago to prioritize fixing some problems in the city, such as crime.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hotels are still looking to fill up and restaurants want to showcase what they offer, Wilcox said.

“It’s not like we’re going to get more Democratic,” Wilcox said. “To claim we beat out New York City and Atlanta is a feather in the cap.”

Helping the area rebound from the pandemic was something McHenry County Board member Kelli Wegener, D-Crystal Lake, who is the longest serving current Democrat on the board, said was something she was eager to see too.

Wegener said she hopes it will bring people out to McHenry County as well. For the Democratic Party, Wegener said the event brings with it a level of excitement and like Zahorik, said she hopes more people will get involved.

“I think Chicago is a beautiful city,” Wegener said. “I think it will bring so much money and tourism, hotels, restaurants. It will really revitalize the area.”

McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, declined to comment on the news.

In response to the news, the Republican National Committee’s Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a news release on Tuesday that Democrats’ “radical agenda will be on full display for the world to see” at the convention.

“Voters will soundly reject whichever out-of-touch liberal the Democrats nominate in Chicago,” McDaniel said in the release.

National Democratic officials called the Midwest “a critical Democratic stronghold” that was crucial to helping elect President Joe Biden in 2020, according to the party’s release. They hope the region will allow Biden to showcase his agenda, such as with infrastructure.

Chicago and Illinois are both solidly Democrat, but much of the region surrounding it is either Republican or considered a swing state. In 2020, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan all supported Biden. However, in 2016, the latter two went to former President Donald Trump.

In addition to winning the state in 2020, Democrats also hold nearly two-thirds majorities in both chambers of its state government, as well as the governorship.

Illinois has not gone to a Republican presidential candidate since 1984, when it went to Ronald Reagan during his reelection bid.

In addition to its 1996 convention, Chicago is known for hosting the 1968 Democratic convention, which resulted in violent outbreaks between police and protesters opposing the Vietnam War.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party announced in August last year they plan to host their convention in Milwaukee, which is one of a few key swing Midwestern states.

Ball said with the Republican’s convention in Milwaukee, McHenry County is almost equal distance between both events. The result could mean higher interest in the region as a result, he said.

