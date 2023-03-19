Nunda Masonic Lodge scholarship program open for submissions

The Nunda Masonic Lodge announced it opened submissions for its 2023 scholarship program.

Each year, the lodge gives a $1,000 scholarship to the four winners of its essay contest to help pay for their college tuition.

This year, the lodge is looking to help three college-bound students and one trade school student. In an essay of at least 300 words, students are asked to describe how their belief in the ideals of helping, community service and youth organizations have been relative to their lives.

Submissions should be typed, double-spaced and sent with an application, which can be found on the Nunda Lodge 169 Facebook page as a printable image.

Essays must be postmarked by March 31 and mailed to Frank Richards, 1008 Plum Tree Drive in Crystal Lake.