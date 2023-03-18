McHenry County Republican Women’s Club announces 2023 scholarship

The McHenry County Republican Women’s Club is accepting applications from local students for its 2023 scholarships.

In May, the club will award scholarships to three high school seniors who will be attending college in the fall. The scholarships include the $2,000 Dani Daniels Memorial Scholarship, the $1,500 Geri Davis Memorial Scholarship and the $1,000 Al Jourdan Memorial Scholarship.

Applications have been made available to all McHenry County high schools.

Since 2011, the McHenry County Republican Women’s Club has given away 40 scholarships totaling $24,000. The application and more information can be found on the Women’s Club Facebook page.

The deadline to apply is April 7.