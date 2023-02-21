McHenry County senators deliver 20K valentines to nursing home residents

About 20,000 valentines were delivered in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day to residents of area nursing homes, assisted and memory care centers and long-term care facilities.

The effort was coordinated by the offices of McHenry County state Sens. Don DeWitte, Dan McConchie, Craig Wilcox and Dave Syverson as part of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus’ third annual Valentines for Seniors program, according to a news release.

State Sen. Craig Wilcox delivers valentines to area nursing homes, assisted and memory care centers and long-term care facilities as part of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus’ third annual Valentines for Seniors program. Wilcox dropped cards off at 22 nursing home and assisted living centers in the 32nd Senate District. (Photo provided by Illinois Senate Republicans)

Area schools, scouting, church and other groups were asked to provide homemade valentines, well-wishes or other cards and words of encouragement, which were then delivered to seniors, according to the release. Individuals also provided valentines.

The program is on track to return next year and the delivery locations will change year-to-year so more residents can be reached, according to the release.