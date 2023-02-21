Blood drives set for Friday in West Dundee, next week in Crystal Lake

The American Red Cross has two blood drives planned for the next week, the organization said, noting that one in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion while only 3% of Americans give blood.

The drives include one noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Randall Oaks Recreation Center, 500 N. Randall Road in West Dundee, and another 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 480 N. Walkup Road in Crystal Lake.

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – are needed daily to meet demand, the Red Cross said in a news release.

The organization is encouraging donations by providing a $10 Amazon gift card to all who donate in February. Donors will also be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

To book an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 800-RED CROSS.