Northern Illinois Food Bank launches Food Finder map

Northern Illinois Food Bank launched a new new mobile-friendly map aimed at helping those experiencing food insecurity connect with food resources in their community and surrounding areas.

Northern Illinois Food Bank works with a network of 900 food pantries and feeding programs to provide 78 million meals a year to neighbors across 13 counties in suburban and rural northern Illinois, the nonprofit said in a news release.

With the help of volunteers, donors and member agencies, the food bank distributes perishable and non-perishable foods to 450,000 neighbors every month, according to the release.

The Vivery platform, developed by the Thierer Family Foundation, helps food banks and pantries remove obstacles to residents finding them, according to the release. Digital features include an interactive Food Finder map with a searchable directory of food distributions sites with up to date schedules, times, directions and programs.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank website allows for users to easily change the language so they use the tool in the language they speak, according to the release. Users can also search by ZIP code, an address or filter for specific dietary needs to ensure they find the right food at the right time and place.

The map can be found at solvehungertoday.org/get-groceries-resources/.