Barrington Hills barn destroyed in fire on Saturday

A barn fire in Barrington Hills on Saturday resulted in no injuries to people, but possibly killed a bunny, officials said.

The Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the zero to 100 block of Spring Lake a little after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Chief Jim Kreher said. The barn contained a few different animals, including horses and donkeys, none of which were injured.

However, it’s thought a bunny was in the barn at the time of the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire, which resulted in the barn being destroyed, is under investigation, Kreher said. It’s thought to possibly be caused by an electrical issue, but the department isn’t sure.

The department had the fire under control in about 15 to 20 minutes.

Barrington Countryside was assisted by the Fox River Grove, Cary, village of Barrington and Hoffman Estates departments, Kreher said. Due to the fire being in a rural area, trucks were needed for water.