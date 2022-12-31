‘The Walking Dead’ writer to reveal storytelling secrets in Woodstock

Award-winning author Jay Bonansinga, co-author of novels based on “The Walking Dead” comics series, will appear as part of the Woodstock Fine Arts Association’s Creative Living Speaker Series at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Woodstock Opera House.

Bonansinga will share his insights on the art of telling stories and the reason he routinely dismisses the advice “write what you know.”

Tickets are $25 each and can be bought at woodstockoperahouse.com or by visiting or calling the opera house box office at 815-338-5300.

The Creative Living Speaker Series has been produced by the Woodstock Fine Arts Association since 1964 and is now in its 59th season. Attendees are invited for coffee and a conversation at Stage Left Café beginning at 9 a.m.