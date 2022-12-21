Where to find warming centers around McHenry County

As winter weather makes its way to northern Illinois and much of the Midwest on Thursday, warming centers will be available for those in need during the holiday weekend.

The McHenry County locations include:

Location Address Hours and Details Huntley Municipal Complex 10987 Main St.,

Huntley 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday

(Police Department open after hours upon request) Lakemoor Village Hall 28581 Route 120,

Lakemoor Village Hall can be opened after hours by entering through

front door and using police call button in the vestibule McHenry Municipal Center 333 S. Green St., McHenry Starting Thursday, the center will be open at 1 p.m. and stay

open through 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26. Those in need should

enter through the McHenry Police Department entrance Port Barrington Village Hall 69 S. Circle Ave.,

Port Barrington The building’s community room can be opened by appointment only.

Residents in need can call the village hall and ask for it, regardless of time. PADS McHenry County N/A Those in need can call the cold-weather assistance program for emergencies.

Leave a voicemail at 815-759-7133. They will help with emergency

accommodations, but cannot provide transportation. Spring Grove Village Hall 7401 Meyer Road,

Spring Grove Village Hall will be made available during normal business hours from

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Woodstock Police Department 656 Lake Ave.,

Woodstock Residents can use the department’s lobby as a place to get warm. Marengo Fire Protection District 120 E. Prairie St., Marengo The department can be contacted at 815-759-7133.

For an up-to-date list on locations and hours, please click here.