December 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

Where to find warming centers around McHenry County

Centers are available as winter weather is expected in the area starting on Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network
A pedestrian walks up North William Street as snow falls in downtown Crystal Lake on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

A pedestrian walks up North William Street as snow falls in downtown Crystal Lake in February 2021. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

As winter weather makes its way to northern Illinois and much of the Midwest on Thursday, warming centers will be available for those in need during the holiday weekend.

The McHenry County locations include:

LocationAddressHours and Details
Huntley Municipal Complex10987 Main St.,
Huntley		8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
(Police Department open after hours upon request)
Lakemoor Village Hall28581 Route 120,
Lakemoor		Village Hall can be opened after hours by entering through
front door and using police call button in the vestibule
McHenry Municipal Center333 S. Green St., McHenryStarting Thursday, the center will be open at 1 p.m. and stay
open through 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26. Those in need should
enter through the McHenry Police Department entrance
Port Barrington Village Hall69 S. Circle Ave.,
Port Barrington		The building’s community room can be opened by appointment only.
Residents in need can call the village hall and ask for it, regardless of time.
PADS McHenry CountyN/AThose in need can call the cold-weather assistance program for emergencies.
Leave a voicemail at 815-759-7133. They will help with emergency
accommodations, but cannot provide transportation.
Spring Grove Village Hall7401 Meyer Road,
Spring Grove		Village Hall will be made available during normal business hours from
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.
Woodstock Police Department656 Lake Ave.,
Woodstock		Residents can use the department’s lobby as a place to get warm.
Marengo Fire Protection District120 E. Prairie St., MarengoThe department can be contacted at 815-759-7133.

For an up-to-date list on locations and hours, please click here.