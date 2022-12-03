Water survey to analyze flood risks in McHenry County

Illinois State Water Survey hydrologic and hydraulic modeling in McHenry County is underway as part of a study to help local communities identify areas of high flood risk for flood mitigation planning.

ISWS, a part of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois, is working collaboratively on the project with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Office of Water Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release.

The first phase of the project, data collection, is expected to begin in December and be completed in summer 2023.

In this phase, surveyors will conduct detailed channel and bridge surveys of specific streams, according to the release. They include Lawrence Creek Tributary A in Harvard, Kishwaukee Creek and South Branch Kishwaukee River Tributaries A and C in Huntley, the Kishwaukee Creek and Kishwaukee Creek Tributary B in Lake in the Hills, Kishwaukee Creek in Lakewood, Kishwaukee River Tributary E and an unnamed creek in Marengo, Railroad Creek in Union and the North Branch Kishwaukee River about 4 miles northeast of Marengo.

Residents should be aware of the periodic presence of survey crews in the area. Surveys will be completed as stream conditions and weather allow.

Questions about the study can be directed to Aaron Thomas at the ISWS at abthomas@illinois.edu or by calling 217-333-7832.