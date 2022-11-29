Mercyhealth to hold gift drive to benefit Ronald McDonald Care Mobile

Mercyhealth will hold its Holiday Give-a Gift Drive to benefit the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Mercyhealth Woodstock, 2000 Lake Ave. in Woodstock.

The drive is sponsored by the Mercyhealth Developmental Foundation, according to a news release. Donors and guests will enjoy a visit and special gift from Santa Claus.

Monetary donations or gas gift cards can be made by dropping off a monetary donation at the drive-thru event or by going to donate.mercyhealthsystem.org and choosing Ronald McDonald Care Mobile in the “Direct my gift” dropdown menu. Sponsors who donate $250 or more will have their name or logo placed on signage at the event.

All monetary donations will support the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, a doctor’s office on wheels that provides free preventive health care to children who are uninsured, underinsured or receive Medicaid or state care. Services include immunizations, screenings, physicals and well-child exams performed by a Mercyhealth family nurse practitioner.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile at Mercyhealth has provided $2.4 million in free care, served over 10,000 children, and provided over 3,600 immunizations since 2003, according to a news release.