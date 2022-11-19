Thanksgiving Day 5K to collect donations for Crystal Lake Food Pantry

The Hillstriders Running Club will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake to raise donations for the Crystal Lake Food Pantry.

The 5K race is run on flat, mostly crushed limestone with markers every half-mile. Online registration closes at 5 a.m. on the day of the race, while in-person registration opens at 6 a.m. at Lippold Park. Walk-in registration will also be available from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Running Depot, 30-H N. Williams St.

Voluntary monetary and/or non-perishable food donations will be accepted.

Checks should be made payable to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. Food items will be accepted on only race day at Lippold Park. Monetary donations by check are strongly suggested, as the food pantry is able to purchase about seven times more food with your donation than an individual would be able to purchase on their own. All check donations that have a postal address on the check will receive an acknowledgment of their donation.

Gift certificates to the Running Depot will be awarded to the male and female first place finishers.

Volunteers are needed to help with the race. Contact Bob Walsh at bobwalshnd@att.net or 815-715-3855 or Jerry Sullivan at sullivan570@sbcglobal.net or 815-245-5122 for information on volunteering.