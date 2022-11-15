Art of the Land fundraiser to showcase McHenry County landscape

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host its 14th annual Art of the Land art show and fundraiser this Friday and Saturday in Harvard.

Art of the Land is a showcase of artwork that features the beauty of the McHenry County landscape, according to a news release. The show includes art for sale from local artists, artisan items for purchase, poetry by the Woodstock-based poetry collective Atrocious Poets, raffles, live music, appetizers and a cash bar.

The band Big Fish will perform Friday night and Vaguely Familiar Duo will perform on Saturday.

In addition to the fine art show, the event features a display of photos taken by amateur photographers at many of the properties the Land Conservancy has preserved. Guests will have the opportunity to vote on a People’s Choice photograph each night.

Art of the Land is the Land Conservancy’s biggest fundraiser of the year with 30% of art sales from the event support land preservation in McHenry County.

The event runs 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Starline Factory, 306 W. Front St. in Harvard.

Advance tickets are $15 per night and tickets can be purchased at www.artoftheland.org. Tickets will be $20 per night at the door.