McConchie to hold inaugural Thanksgiving turkey and ham giveaway

State Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, will hold a Thanksgiving turkey and ham giveaway in partnership with Meridian and Wauconda Township from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the township office, 505 W. Bonner Road in Wauconda.
Turkey and hams will be provided by Meridian and given to those in need this Thanksgiving season, according to a news release. Food is limited to 200 turkeys or hams. Those interested should arrive early, as the turkeys will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, email Hannah Seaver at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov.