McConchie to hold inaugural Thanksgiving turkey and ham giveaway

State Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, will hold a Thanksgiving turkey and ham giveaway in partnership with Meridian and Wauconda Township from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the township office, 505 W. Bonner Road in Wauconda.

State Sen. Dan McConchie (Provided by 26th District office)

Turkey and hams will be provided by Meridian and given to those in need this Thanksgiving season, according to a news release. Food is limited to 200 turkeys or hams. Those interested should arrive early, as the turkeys will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, email Hannah Seaver at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov.