Spring 2023 registration now open at McHenry County College

McHenry County College is now accepting registrations for the spring 2023 semester.

Students can start with one class or work with an adviser to create a plan that aligns with their interests. Many classes are available in person, online or as a blend of both.

Some of MCC’s most popular programs include entrepreneurial agriculture, welding, nursing, automotive technology, physical therapist assistant and mobile design, according to a news release. A new cancer registry management certificate program also starts in the spring.

In addition to offering college education at a fraction of the cost of a four-year school, MCC also offers a variety of scholarships, grants and payment plans to help students pay for school. Payment options can be found at mchenry.edu/payingforcollege.

Registration is open now, and spring classes start Tuesday, Jan. 17. Go to mchenry.edu/start to enroll.