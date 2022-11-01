Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce to hold Dinner with a Vet

The Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend its Dinner with a Vet event from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at StoneBakers Pizza, 113 E. Prairie St. in Marengo.

The menu will consist of spaghetti, meatballs, bread, salad, dessert and a beverage for $5 per person. Diners aged 10 years and under eat for free.

All veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal.

For more information on this event or to RSVP, call the Marengo-Union Chamber of Commerce at 815-568-6680 or 779-901-8101.