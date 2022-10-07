McHenry County College Job and Internship Fair scheduled for next week

More than 85 area companies will be on-site for McHenry County College’s Job and Internship Fair next week.

Interested students, alumni and community members can register and learn more at mchenry.edu/jobfair. A list of participating employers can also be found on the website.

The event, which takes palce 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the college’s gym, is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Employer registration has already reached capacity for this year’s fair, but those looking for local talent can go to mchenry.edu/hireascot at any time to post a job for free.

Students, alumni and community members can search MCC’s Hire a Scot job board throughout the year or take advantage of career coaching, practice interview or make individual appointments to discuss goals and job strategies through the college’s Office of Career Services.

For more information, go to mchenry.edu/careerservices.