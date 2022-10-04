Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to open in Crystal Lake

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open Wednesday at the former H.H. Gregg in Crystal Lake, the chain announced.

The grand opening will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the new store location at 4483 Northwest Highway, next to Pet Smart and Home Depot.

The H.H. Gregg closed following an announcement in April 2017 that it would close all of its 220 stores will close by the end of May that year, the Northwest Herald reported.

The Crystal Lake location will be Ollie’s fifth in the greater Chicago metropolitan area with other stores in Naperville and Rockford as well as Merrillville and La Porte, Indiana.

Ollie’s creates between 50 and 60 new jobs with each store it opens, according to a company news release. Ollie’s employs over 10,000 associates in total.

For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, go to www.ollies.us.