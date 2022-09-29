League of Women Voters candidate forum for Congressional District 9 set for Monday

The League of Women Voters of Glenview-Glencoe will host a candidate forum for the U.S. Congressional District 9 race this Monday.

Participating candidates are Republican Max Rice and incumbent Democrat Jan Schakowsky, who have agreed to the format and ground rules. The redrawn district includes the southeastern corner of McHenry County, including parts of Crystal Lake, Cary and Algonquin.

The forum is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom, which the public can view as it takes place and a recording of the forum will be posted at lwvglens.org for on-demand viewing.

Advanced registration is required for live viewing and can be found at wilmette.libnet.info/events. A Zoom link will be sent immediately afterward.

The public can submit questions by email to voterslwv@gmail.com no later than Saturday. Forum questions will be selected from those submitted. They should be generally applicable to both candidates and relate to specific issues within the district.