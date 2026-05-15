River Valley Players to hold auditions for summer teen show

River Valley Players announced that auditions for their Summer Teen show, “High School Musical, On Stage!” will be May 24 and 26. (Image provided by Monika Sudakov)

River Valley Players announced that auditions for their Summer Teen show, “High School Musical, On Stage!” will be May 24 and 26.

Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on May 24 and at 6 p.m. on May 26 in Henry United Methodist Church, 225 Lincoln St., Henry. Callbacks will be held at 6 p.m. on May 28 if needed.

A song and dance will be taught to candidates at the audition.

River Valley Players will perform “High School Musical, On Stage” on July 24, 25, and 26 in the St. Mary’s Community Center, Henry.

Auditions are open to all performers from fifth grade through 12th grade who have completed this school year.

For full audition information, character breakdowns, vocal ranges, and to register for auditions, visit:

https://forms.gle/qFNuHBTJd7iSsrK38

For questions, call Robert Eckert at 309-253-9295 or Christine Gaspardo at 309-397-8772.