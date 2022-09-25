McHenry deputy chief graduates from FBI National Academy

McHenry Police Department Deputy Chief Thomas Walsh has graduated as part of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy, according to a department news release.

Deputy Chief Thomas Walsh (Provided by McHenry Police Department)

The graduation took place Sept. 13 at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Walsh is the ninth officer in department history to complete the program.

The 283rd session consisted of 235 officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia, as well as members of law enforcement agencies in 21 countries, five military organizations and five federal and civilian agencies.

Walsh has been a member of the McHenry Police Department for 26 years, joining the department in 1996, according to the release. He previously served as a patrol and detective sergeant for five years, was a commander for five years and has been the deputy chief since 2017.

Walsh received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1995.