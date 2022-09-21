Prehistoric tools, visit by candlelight among events at Powers-Walker House in Glacial Park

A chance to see prehistoric tools and how they’re used is one of several events lined up this fall at the historic Powers-Walker House at Route 31 and Harts Road in Glacial Park near Ringwood.

All events are free, drop-in and open to all ages.

Archaeological Awareness Day – where visitors will have a chance to see the prehistoric tools as well as Powers-Walker artifacts and meet a horse-mounted cavalryman – will take place noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visitors may bring their own arrowheads or prehistoric tools for identifications by professional archaeologists.

An afternoon with Lt. Colonel Theodore Roosevelt and his trusty steed will be held noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Visitors will learn about the 26th president, who was a rancher, hunter, war hero and conservationist.

The 1850s house can be seen by candlelight during Twilight at the Farmhouse, which will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20. Historical characters will demonstrate how early settlers spent their days at dusk.

Visitors can then experience 1850s harvest activities, such as corn shelling, corn grinding, cooking and doll making, during Harvest Time in 1858, set for noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6.

For information on any of these McHenry County Conservation District events, call 815-479-5779 or email mccd@mccdistrict.org.