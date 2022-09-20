Read Between the Lynes to host visit with former senator Russ Feingold

Read Between the Lynes bookstore will host an author visit with legal scholar Peter Prindiville, formerly of Woodstock, and former Sen. Russ Feingold this Tuesday at the Woodstock Opera House.

Prindiville and Feingold will present their newly released book “The Constitution in Jeopardy” during the event, which will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Woodstock Opera House community room, where they’ll also meet event attendees and sign copies of their book.

“The Constitution in Jeopardy” is available for purchase from Read Between the Lynes both in-store and on its website.