McHenry County voters can enroll to permanently receive vote-by-mail ballots

McHenry County voters will have the opportunity to vote by mail permanently under a new state law, the county said in a news release.

County voters will receive a mailer in the coming days that includes an application form that can be filled out and returned to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for all future elections.

Enrolled voters will stay on the permanent vote-by-mail list until they request to be removed or move outside of the county, according to the release. Voters who wish to receive vote-by-mail ballots for primary elections must specify a party preference.

Those who don’t want to enroll can destroy the mailing, the county said. No further action is needed.

The state law that created the permanent vote-by-mail program requires county clerk’s offices statewide to mail the application form to all eligible voters.

Vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming Nov. 8 election will be sent on Sept. 29, the same day that early voting opens.

Early voting will expand to 10 additional locations across McHenry County starting Oct. 24. A complete list of locations, their dates and hours of operation can be found on the voter information page of the McHenry County Clerk’s Office website.

For information, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 815-334-4242.