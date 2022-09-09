McHenry County Department of Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters

The reformulated COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer are now available at McHenry County Department of Health vaccine clinics, the agency said this week.

The updated bivalent booster offers protection from the original virus strain and the omicron subvariants of COVID-19, the county health department said in a news release.

Both boosters are available to those who received their primary vaccination series or last booster at least two months ago. The updated Moderna bivalent booster is authorized for people 18 years and older, while the Pfizer bivalent booster is authorized for those 12 years and older.

The McHenry County Department of Health will provide the primary series and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics in Crystal Lake and Woodstock.

Walk-in vaccinations will be accepted during a scheduled clinic but are based on availability. Scheduling an appointment in advance is the only way to ensure a vaccination. To find clinic days, hours and locations, or to schedule an appointment in advance, go to bit.ly/MCDHCOVIDVaxLoc or call 815-334-4500.

Anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can call 815-334-4500 to speak with a McHenry County Department of Health nurse.

For additional vaccine locations, go to vaccines.gov.