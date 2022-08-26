Mercyhealth hires board-certified pediatrician

Mercyhealth in Woodstock is welcoming board-certified pediatrician Stephanie Bui to its physician staff.

Bui’s philosophy of care is to educate patients and their parents so they ultimately enjoy the best health possible, according to a news release.

After earning her medical degree at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee, Bui served her residency at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

She specializes in preventative medicine, patient education and managing chronic issues, such as asthma, ADHD and eczema.

To make an appointment with Bui, call Mercyhealth Woodstock at 815-337-7100.