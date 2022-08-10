McHenry County College art gallery features work of July Weber

McHenry County College will be showing an exhibit titled re | process by artist Julie Weber from Aug. 8 to Sept. 9 in Art Galleries One and Two, inside and outside the library, respectively.

In re | process, Weber works with exhausted spools of thin, transparent polyester coated with heat-sensitive cyan, magenta and yellow dyes. This material forms the basis of the dye-sublimation process behind commercial print labs and was collected by Weber during a time when she worked in a one-hour photo lab, according to a news release. Once expended, the transparent printer ribbons appear as negatives and bear tracings of the images they produced.

This body of work is the result of revisiting, repurposing and reimaging this archive of material byproduct through an oscillation of digital and analogue photographic modalities, the release said. Rather than focusing on clear depiction of the original images left on the ribbon, Weber uses the material to form new images that depict visual cues of their own making, referencing the processes that created them.

There will be a reception with the artist from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 in the galleries. Weber will give an informal gallery tour at 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn about Julie Weber at www.julielweber.com.