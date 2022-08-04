Blues guitarist Hector Anchondo to play Raue Center’s Arts on the Green

Award-winning blues guitarist Hector Anchondo will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Raue Center’s outdoor series Arts on the Green at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake.

Anchondo won the solo/duo category at the 2020 International Blues Challenge and his 2017 release, Roll the Dice, spent 24 weeks on the Roots Music Report. He has performed at the Chicago Blues Festival, Big Blues Bender and October Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, according to a press release.

Tickets for Arts on the Green are sold by zone. Zone 1 is closest to the stage and costs $30 per ticket, Zone 2 tickets are $25 and Zone 3 tickets are $20. Seating is not provided. Patrons are welcome to bring a picnic, chairs, blankets and beverages of choice. Space is limited.

Tickets may be purchased at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.