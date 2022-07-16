July 16, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

One man injured, dozens of doves escape unharmed in Marengo fire

It’s believed no birds were harmed in fire

By Shaw Local News Network
A shed fire in Marengo Thursday, July 14, 2022, injured one man and led to dozens of white doves escaping.

A shed fire in Marengo Thursday, July 14, 2022, injured one man and led to dozens of white doves escaping. (Provided by the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

A Marengo man sustained minor burns from a shed fire Thursday afternoon, which contained at least two dozen doves, officials said.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts were called to the scene about 3 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the 1900 block of Pringle Drive, according to a news release Thursday from the district. When they arrived, a shed, measuring about 20 feet by 30 feet, was “fully engulfed.”

The man was injured while trying to extinguish the fire, and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor burns, the release states. It’s believed none of the birds living in the shed were injured.

The shed and its contents, mostly lawn care equipment and tools, were completely lost, according to the release. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

The fire remains under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious, officials said.

Assisting with the fire were firefighters from Woodstock and Harvard, according to the release.

A shed fire in Marengo Thursday, July 14, 2022, injured one man and led to dozens of white doves escaping.

A shed fire in Marengo Thursday, July 14, 2022, injured one man and led to dozens of white doves escaping. (Provided by the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)