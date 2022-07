The McHenry County Fair is seeking entries for its 58th annual talent contest. The contest is open to those 21 years of age or younger who live or attend school in McHenry County.

The final competition will be held Friday, Aug. 5 during the fair. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top acts.

Fore more information, complete rules and entry forms, call Kathy at 815-245-6085 or visit McHenry County Fair Talent on Facebook. The deadline for entry is July 29.