McHenry County Animal Control offers proactive steps to prevent losing a pet

Losing a pet can be devastating to a family. It is estimated that one in three pets will go missing in their lifetime, according to the McHenry County Department of Health.

Actions can be put into place to increase the odds of having a missing pet return home, but the best way to keep a pet safe is to take steps to prevent it from going missing in the first place, the release stated.

Even if a pet is indoors-only, a natural disaster or a house visitor could unintentionally let a pet outside or leave a gate to a securely fenced area open. Planning ahead by having a pet microchipped is an effective way to keep tabs on a family pet should it ever go missing.

A microchip is a tiny, electronic chip the same size as a grain of rice. The chip contains only an identification number connected to the owner that helps veterinarians, law enforcement and animal control return pets more quickly and safely.

Having pets microchipped increases the odds of them returning home, especially if the microchip registry has up-to-date contact information for the pet owners. In June, McHenry County Animal Control was able to return seven dogs home quickly thanks to their microchip and owners who kept their contact information current, the release stated.

Here are some suggestions from the. MCDH for pet owners who want to prevent losing a four-legged family member:

Microchip all pets, even if they are indoors-only. Most veterinarians and shelters have a universal scanner, which can read any kind of microchip.

Register the microchip and keep its contact information up to date on the microchip registry.

Ensure pets have a secure collar with an ID tag, but remember that collars can break or be removed.

Follow the McHenry County requirement that dogs be kept leashed whenever they are off your property.

Check leashes, collars and tie-outs for wear and tear. Periodically replace these items.

Secure the home and yard by checking the fencing around a property or other potential ways a pet could get out of a yard.

Keep pet documentation up to date and easy to locate in case there is a need to show proof of ownership.

Find more information about the benefits of microchipping here. To report a missing pet to the McHenry County Animal Control, call 815-459-6222.