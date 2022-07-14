Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Monday morning after crashing near the Illinois/Wisconsin state line along Route 12, officials said.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District responded to a report of a single motorcycle crash about 10 a.m. Monday and found one person lying in the roadway in the 200 block of Route 12, according to a news release on Monday from the district.

Officials found the person had “potentially life-threatening injuries,” which led them to be taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, according to the release. The rider was transported by ambulance after helicopters were unavailable because of weather conditions. The rider was later transferred to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge by ambulance.

As a result of the crash, Route 12 was briefly shut down from Commercial Street to South Road, with the Richmond Police Department and the Genoa City Police Department out of Wisconsin managing traffic.

Members of the Newport Township Fire Protection District out of Wadsworth provided emergency care on the scene, according to the release.